Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 553,983 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 12.19% of AngioDynamics worth $73,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 4,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

