Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112,748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.87% of Independent Bank worth $82,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

INDB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

