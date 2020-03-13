Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Worthington Industries worth $81,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

WOR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.27. 6,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

