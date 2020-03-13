Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Anixter International worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

AXE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

