Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,659,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.16% of Steven Madden worth $77,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.