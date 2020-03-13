Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.12% of Verint Systems worth $78,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after acquiring an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $17,636,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 140.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,540,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 4,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

