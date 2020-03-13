Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Ingevity worth $71,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NYSE NGVT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,516. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

