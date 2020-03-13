Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.10 Million Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791,004 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Universal Forest Products worth $70,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 71.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.18. 11,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

