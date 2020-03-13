Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.48 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of Columbia Banking System worth $78,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 127,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 49.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,968. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

