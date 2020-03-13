Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $80.06 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $80,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Boston Partners increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 366,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 316,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 677,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

