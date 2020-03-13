Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.22 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,347 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $82,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 645,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQC. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $29.70. 27,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,406. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.