Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Flowers Foods worth $70,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 39,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

