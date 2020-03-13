Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of NuVasive worth $74,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth $15,313,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 31,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.