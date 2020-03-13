Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,920 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $79,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 10,073,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

