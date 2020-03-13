Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 139,039 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of WNS worth $70,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.