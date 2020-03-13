Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 199,395 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

