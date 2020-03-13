Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,502 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,502 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.19% of Mantech International worth $70,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mantech International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 4,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

