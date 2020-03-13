Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 111,720 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Masimo worth $73,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.82. 9,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,389. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,947 shares of company stock worth $17,499,290. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

