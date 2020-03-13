Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,247,189 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Nomad Foods worth $77,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

