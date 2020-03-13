Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,628,418 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Hasbro worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $53.23. 90,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,252. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.