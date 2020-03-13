Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,247 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Insulet worth $81,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.24. 15,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.28 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

