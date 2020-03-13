Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,735 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Hexcel worth $74,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,733,428.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HXL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 21,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

