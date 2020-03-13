Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of IHS Markit worth $76,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 629.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

