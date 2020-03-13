Viewray’s (VRAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the third quarter worth $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

