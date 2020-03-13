Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,116,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,996. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

