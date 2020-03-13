Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) Insider Paul Scurrah Buys 330,519 Shares

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) insider Paul Scurrah purchased 330,519 shares of Virgin Australia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,704.50 ($24,613.12).

Shares of VAH stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$0.08 ($0.06). 6,676,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.15. The company has a market cap of $667.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.20 ($0.14).

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

