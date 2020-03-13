Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $15.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company has a market cap of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

