Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,005 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.17% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 250,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

