Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VVNT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $12.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $22.22. 112,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.