W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

