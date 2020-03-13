Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,315,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $324.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Wolfe Research cut Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

