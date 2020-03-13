Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,236 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,045,000 after acquiring an additional 691,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $10.05 on Friday, reaching $114.10. 14,315,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

