Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,912,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

