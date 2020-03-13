Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,661 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $138,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. 40,912,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.