Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.32.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.81 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

