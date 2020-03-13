Walt Disney’s (DIS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $91.81 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.