Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,892. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

