Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $70,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 389,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 118,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

