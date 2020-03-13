Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.32. 5,970,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waste Management by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 125,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

