Weber Alan W Acquires Shares of 20,000 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Insight Enterprises comprises about 0.6% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.06% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,536. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

