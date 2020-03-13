Weber Alan W Increases Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned about 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 343,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 183,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLXE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 518,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.27. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLXE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

