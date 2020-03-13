Weber Alan W Invests $1.44 Million in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Arch Coal makes up 0.6% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.13% of Arch Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 188,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the period.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. 731,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

