Weber Alan W Invests $1.71 Million in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,325,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Civeo comprises approximately 0.7% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 0.78% of Civeo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 1,171,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Civeo Corp has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Civeo news, Director Martin Lambert purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $64,749.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

