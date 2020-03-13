Weber Alan W Sells 20,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Weber Alan W lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Trinseo comprises about 2.5% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned 0.43% of Trinseo worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trinseo by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trinseo by 424.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trinseo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 724,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $644.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

