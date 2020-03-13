Wedbush Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $249.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $204.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

