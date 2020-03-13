Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR):

3/10/2020 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2020 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

1/17/2020 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,432. The company has a market cap of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

