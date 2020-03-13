Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $93,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

