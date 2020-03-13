Wells Fargo & Co Trims Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Target Price to $180.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

NYSE PH traded up $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.32. 2,826,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after buying an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,431,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

