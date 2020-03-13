Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

WERN stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 1,022,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,696. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.