Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.42% of ServiceNow worth $223,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banbury Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,617 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $25.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.67. 3,038,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,188. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,104 shares of company stock worth $30,796,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

